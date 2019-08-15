|
|
|
Jack FaragherAnne, Julie and families wish to thank everyone who attended Jack's funeral and those who sent cards, letters and flowers to us. Many thanks to all who took part in the lovely service, Rev Jo Dudley, Rev John Guilford, Andrew Smith (organist) and Nicola O'connor who sang a beautiful solo. Thanks also to Hazel for the lovely flower arrangements. Thank you to the Lieutenant Governor, Lady Gosney, President of Tynwald and Ana Rodan, also the Captains of the Parish for their presence on the day. We especially want to thank all staff at Aintree and Noble's Hospital (ward 11) for their loving and professional care.Thanks must also go to Ballacregga Corn Mill for their excellent catering. We appreciate the kind donations to Lonan and Laxey Anti- Cancer. Finally thanks to Steve and Maria from Kingswood for their help and guidance during this sad time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019