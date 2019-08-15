|
Lamont. Jack Joseph aged 34 years of Port St Mary, tragically on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at home. Dearly loved son of Tracy and the late Vincent, devoted father of Lily, treasured brother of Lee, Damien and Alicia, loving partner of Gemma, dear nephew of Valerie and Moira and a much loved uncle and cousin. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 12.30pm on Thursday 1st August 2019 followed by a private Cremation family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, c/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019