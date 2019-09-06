Home

LAMONT. Jack, the family of the late Jack, would like to thank all who attended his funeral, he would have been overwhelmed at the amount of people who were there. Special thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind messages that we received. Thanks to Dizzy Ducks for the flower arrangements and thanks to Maggie for a lovely buffet. Special thanks to Tim Croft for the eulogy. A Special thanks to Moira, Maggie, Viv, Elf and Heidi for all their help since the recent loss. Finally thanks to Sarah of T.S Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for her kind and caring manner with the funeral arrangements
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019
