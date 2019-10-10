|
Jack Lamont
10/10/84 - 09/07/19
Forever in our hearts
Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every
tomorrow.
Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles, I’ve only gone to rest a while. Although my leaving causes pain and grief, my going has eased my hurt and given me relief.
So dry your eyes and remember me, not as I am now but as I used to be.
I will remember you all and look on with a smile, understand in your hearts I’ve only gone to rest a while.
As long as I have the love of each of you, I can live my life in the hearts of all of you.
Miss you always.
Love Mum, Lily, Lee, Damien and Kayleigh
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 10, 2019