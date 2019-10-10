Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Lamont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Lamont

Add a Memory
Jack Lamont Obituary
Jack Lamont 10/10/84 - 09/07/19 Forever in our hearts Fill not your hearts with pain and sorrow, but remember me in every tomorrow. Remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles, I’ve only gone to rest a while. Although my leaving causes pain and grief, my going has eased my hurt and given me relief. So dry your eyes and remember me, not as I am now but as I used to be. I will remember you all and look on with a smile, understand in your hearts I’ve only gone to rest a while. As long as I have the love of each of you, I can live my life in the hearts of all of you. Miss you always. Love Mum, Lily, Lee, Damien and Kayleigh
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.