|
|
PRIESTNAL. On Wednesday 28th August, 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Jack of Douglas. Much loved dad of Mark, Carl, Steven, Rachel and the late Jason. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday 12th September, 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Rebecca House, IOM Hospice, The Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019