WOODS. On Thursday 19th, September 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Capt. Jack Wavell Woods formerly of Barroose Road, Baldrine, beloved husband of Anita, much loved father of Karen and Michelle and a dearly loved grandpa of Charlotte and Sophie, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 4th October 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Aintree Lung Fibrosis Service, Aintree Hospital Clinical Sciences building, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool, L9 7AL. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019