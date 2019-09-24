Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:00
Douglas Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Capt. Jack Wavell Woods

Add a Memory
Capt. Jack Wavell Woods Obituary
WOODS. On Thursday 19th, September 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Capt. Jack Wavell Woods formerly of Barroose Road, Baldrine, beloved husband of Anita, much loved father of Karen and Michelle and a dearly loved grandpa of Charlotte and Sophie, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 4th October 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Aintree Lung Fibrosis Service, Aintree Hospital Clinical Sciences building, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool, L9 7AL. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.