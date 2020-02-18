Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Beattie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Beattie

Add a Memory
Jackie Beattie Obituary
BEATTIE. Edith Jacqueline (Jackie) peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Friday, February 14, aged 81 of Laxey. Much loved wife of the late Raymond, dearly adored mother of Garry, Gen, Kevin, Paula and Amanda. Mother in law of Ray, treasured granny and great granny. Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Laxey at 12 noon on Thursday, February 20 followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Hospice Isle of Man, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquires please to Eric Faragher Ltd, funeral directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan. Telephone 673109/ 622897.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -