BEATTIE. Edith Jacqueline (Jackie) peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man on Friday, February 14, aged 81 of Laxey. Much loved wife of the late Raymond, dearly adored mother of Garry, Gen, Kevin, Paula and Amanda. Mother in law of Ray, treasured granny and great granny. Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Laxey at 12 noon on Thursday, February 20 followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Hospice Isle of Man, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquires please to Eric Faragher Ltd, funeral directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan. Telephone 673109/ 622897.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020