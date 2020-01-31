|
PHAIR. Jackie, peacefully on Saturday 25th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, aged 68 years. Loving wife, best friend and soul mate of Alan, loving sister of Margaret, loving Mum of Lee and Jay, Step mum of Andy and Marc, she will be missed by all her family, many friends and all who knew her. A Service to Celebrate Jackie's life will be held at 10am, Friday 7th February 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to MacMillan Nurses, Hospice at Home, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020