|
|
Holloway. Jacobus (Jack) Peter aged 92 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Friday 14th June 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Treasured husband of Jean, dearly loved father of Marlo, Patricia, Dawn, Frank, Sonia and the late Francois, dear father in law and a much loved Oupa. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 28, 2019