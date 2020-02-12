Home

Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Weston

Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Weston Obituary
Weston. Peacefully on Sunday the 9th February 2020, at her home surrounded by her children, Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) aged 79 years, of Glen Vine. Much loved wife of Neville, loving mummy to Jo and Dominic, treasured granny to Ben, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 21st February 2020 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, c/o Mrs Anne Dowds, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IOM, IM3 1BD or Friends of Chernobyl's Children, 16 Birch Hill Grove, Onchan IOM, IM3 4EL. Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 12, 2020
