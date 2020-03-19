|
Gordon. James Alfred, 4th May 1940 - 11th March 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness bravely borne, he will be sadly missed by his wife Esme, his children John, Claire and Louise and their partners Sarah, Juan and John, his grandchildren Sam and his wife Mel, Laura and her husband Travis, Amy, Braddan, Dylan, Alfie and Martha, his great grandchildren Fin and Max. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday 26th March at Christ Church, Laxey. Many thanks to Brookfield Nursing Home for their love and care. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be sent to 'Parkinson's Disease Society IOM' or 'Brookfield Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 19, 2020