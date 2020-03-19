Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alfred Gordon

Add a Memory
James Alfred Gordon Obituary
Gordon. James Alfred, 4th May 1940 - 11th March 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness bravely borne, he will be sadly missed by his wife Esme, his children John, Claire and Louise and their partners Sarah, Juan and John, his grandchildren Sam and his wife Mel, Laura and her husband Travis, Amy, Braddan, Dylan, Alfie and Martha, his great grandchildren Fin and Max. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm on Thursday 26th March at Christ Church, Laxey. Many thanks to Brookfield Nursing Home for their love and care. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be sent to 'Parkinson's Disease Society IOM' or 'Brookfield Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -