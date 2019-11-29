|
PETERS. James Anthony (Jim), passed away aged 67 on Saturday 9th November 2019 at Hospice, Isle of Man. This was after a short battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife Gill, sons Barry, Rory and Kieran, step children and grandchildren. Jim's family would like those that knew him to join them in a Celebration of Life Service at Douglas Borough Crematorium. The service will commence at 1:15pm on Thursday 21st November 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019