James Barrington (Jimmy) Roberts

James Barrington (Jimmy) Roberts Obituary
Roberts, on Thursday 11th of July 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, James Barrington (Jimmy) aged 72. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Heather Roberts and dear brother of Philip, Peter and Elizabeth. The funeral service to take place on Friday the 26th of July at 2.00pm at St. Peter's church Onchan, followed by interment in Onchan Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Pisces. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
