Blood. James E. W. Blood, 22-08-1931 - 28-04-2019. Jim was keen on motorbikes from an early age & was a race marshall at the Isle of Man TT for over 40 years before taking 'early retirement' due to illness aged 80 in 2012. He particularly loved standing in his favourite position at Creg Willys Hill and being interviewed on occasion by Manx Radio. His wife Monica periodically accompanied Jim & witnessed how much he loved the Island, its people & the camaraderie of fellow marshalls, with many becoming close friends over the years. Jim was also a marshall at his local Donnington Park Race Track from 1997 for 14 years regularly taking up his favourite position at Coppice. Jim passed away after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease on April 28th 2019 and will be sadly missed.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019