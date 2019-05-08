|
BURTON, on Friday 3rd May 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, James, aged 98 years of Ballafesson. Dearly loved husband of Iris for 72 years, loving father of Judith, loved Gong-Gong to Dawn, Nicky and James, and a much loved grandfather of Gemma, Callum, Olivia, Issy, Kerenza, Isla and the late Lillian. Sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. The funeral service at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 12:15pm on Thursday 9th May. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Save The Children (Port Erin Branch) 3 Orchard Road, Port Erin. IM9 6AL or Erin Arts Centre, Victoria Square, Port Erin. IM9 6LD. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2019