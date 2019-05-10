|
Cain, James Crookall, known as Jim - On Sunday 5th May 2019 peacefully at Springfield Grange, Nursing Home, aged 92 years of Maughold, Alexander Drive, Douglas. Much loved husband of Muriel, father of Pat and Nicky and grandfather of Chris and Katie. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A Private Cremation (Family only) will be held. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or Circa IOM Ltd., Level 2, Chester Street Carpark, Douglas, IM1 2PG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019