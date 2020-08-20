|
DOUGLAS. James. On Monday 3rd August 2020, at his home in Laxey, Jim, beloved husband of Wendy, dearly loved father of William and Stewart and step-father to Dean and Carl. Jim will be sadly missed by his many adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren and all his family and friends. Service for the celebration of Jim's life will take place at St. Andrews Church, Douglas at 10.30am on Tuesday 1st September 2020 followed by Interment. Family flowers only please, donations may be made, if so desired to Manxaid C/o Eric Faragher Ltd. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2020