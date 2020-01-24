Home

Kelly. Peacefully on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Noble's Hospital. James Edwin (John), aged 87 years, loved son of the late Thomas and Lydia, a much loved brother to Margaret, Bert, Ann, Jenny, Helen, Bobby and the late Tommy and Barbara, loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all his family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday 29th January at Maughold Parish Church, followed by interment. Flowers welcome, donations in memory of James if so desired can be made to 'MGP Helicopter Fund'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020
