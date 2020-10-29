|
BURTON. James Hubert (Jim) aged 86 years, peacefully at Nobles Hospital, after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved father of Robert and Neil, grandfather to Patrick, Elinor and Louisa and a dear father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle, he will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Monday 2nd November 2020, followed by interment at Onchan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to 2nd Onchan Scouts, School Road, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2020