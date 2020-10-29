Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hubert (Jim) Burton

Add a Memory
James Hubert (Jim) Burton Obituary
BURTON. James Hubert (Jim) aged 86 years, peacefully at Nobles Hospital, after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved father of Robert and Neil, grandfather to Patrick, Elinor and Louisa and a dear father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle, he will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Monday 2nd November 2020, followed by interment at Onchan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to 2nd Onchan Scouts, School Road, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -