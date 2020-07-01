Home

MORONEY. On Sunday, 28th June 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, James Noel of Baldrine. Beloved husband of Michele and much loved father of Conor and Owen. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Wednesday 8th July 2020. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to The Friends of Noble's Hospital, c/o The Treasurer, Mrs J Gelling, 53 Ard Reayrt, Ramsey Road, Laxey, IM4 7QP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 1, 2020
