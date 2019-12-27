Home

James Richard Wicksey (Jim) Kaighin

James Richard Wicksey (Jim) Kaighin Obituary
Kaighin. James Richard Wicksey (Jim) aged 71 years late of Kirk Michael and Peel, died at Noble's Hospital, Braddan on Wednesday 18th December 2019. Son of the late Walter and Ivy Kaighin. Loved cousin, friend and step brother. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 31st December at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Manx Legion (Peel Branch), 6 Douglas Street, Peel, IM5 1BA. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 27, 2019
