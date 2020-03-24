|
|
HAMER. (Jimmy) James Robert, formerly of the Queens Hotel, Laxey. He leaves beloved daughter Kellie, grandchildren Aaron, Alfie and Leah, close cousin Johnny. He will be sadly missed by Adrian and Jack, sister Sue and uncle John. The Funeral procession will leave the Queens Hotel, Laxey at 1.30pm prior to a service to celebrate Jimmy's life on Friday 27th March 2020 at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery road, Douglas. Flowers welcome, donations may be made if so desired to the Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Noble's Park, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 4BD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 24, 2020