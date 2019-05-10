|
COWLEY. On Monday 6th May 2019, peacefully at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, James Stanley (Jimmy) aged 91 years of Queens Avenue in Douglas. Beloved husband of Doris, much loved dad of Lynne, father in law to Peter. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 22nd May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to RNLI Douglas Branch, c/o Mrs M.E.Corran, 4, Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019