CALLOW. On Wednesday 24th July 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas, Jan beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mother of Fred, Chris and Tim and a dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at St Peters Church, Onchan at 12.30pm on Thursday 1st August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Drive, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019