KNIVETON. On Saturday 31st August 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Jan aged 84 years of Harbour Road, Onchan, beloved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother of Carolyn, Kirsty and Alison, mother-in-law of Graham, John and Phil and much loved grandma of Stephen, Jamie, Fraser and Archie, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and interment will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 11.00am on Monday 9th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Breast Cancer Support Unit Appeal, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1BD or Craigs Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas IM1 4HJ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 5, 2019