CANNAN. On Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Jane of Victoria Avenue Douglas. Devoted daughter of the late Alice and loved friend of Mo. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and neighbours, especially Tony and Cassandra. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough cemetery at 2.00 pm on Monday 20th January 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road, Santon Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 14, 2020