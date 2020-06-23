|
EMERY. (nee Whitehead). Jane (formerly Costain) passed away peacefully on Monday 17th June aged 70 years. Devoted and dearly loved wife of Roger, loving and much loved Mum of Juan and Jennie, adored and Glamorous Granny of James, Daniel and Maisie, dear sister and best friend to Mary, aunty to Jo and George, (wicked) step Mum to Polly, Sam and Marnie, step granny to Ivy and Alex and fun and vivacious friend to many. She will be truly missed by all who knew her for her fun character, caring nature, generous hospitality, loyalty, intelligence and sharp wit. A service to celebrate Jane's life will take place at 12noon on Monday 29th June at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Johnny Watterson's Lane, Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020