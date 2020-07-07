|
Emery. Jane (nee Whitehead) (formerly Costain). Roger, Juan, Jennie, Mary and families would like to thank all of their family and friends for the enormous amount of love and support received following Jane's death on 17 June. The messages, cards, flowers, calls and visits are really appreciated. Thank you to Ward 11 who looked after Jane in the last few days and also to Mr Narouz, Mr Ahmed and the Oncology team who have supported Jane over the last 18 months and the team of District Nurses who visited at home, also thanks to Hospice IOM who have offered support not only to Jane but the family too. Special thanks to Steven and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for their sensitive help making a difficult time a lot easier, to Rev Alessandra Di Chiara from St Peter's Onchan for getting to know the family and delivering a lovely service of remembrance for Jane. Thanks also to Gareth Moore for bringing music to the service and to Quine and Cubbon for printing orders of service and photographs and Anne Howarth at Douglas Rugby Club for hosting Jane's family and friends. Finally thanks to Douglas Borough Lawn Cemetery Chapel for enabling us to hold a service but more importantly providing live streaming for the service which enabled family and friends around the world who were unable to travel to the Island to be very much part of the service. Jane's passing will leave a large hole in all our lives as a wife, mum, granny, sister, aunty, step mum and friend but she will and should be remembered for the bright star that she was, welcoming, loving, generous, glamorous and lots of fun.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020