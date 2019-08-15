|
Walsh. On Wednesday 28th May 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Jane Laura aged 61 years of Ard Reayrt, Ramsey Road, Laxey. Dear wife of Clive, loved mother of Jacob, she will be sadly missed by her family, friends and adored dogs's Daisy and Tyler. Everyone who knew her was inspired by her courage. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 12th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to John Boyde Funeral Services. Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019