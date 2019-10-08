Home

Janet Anne Travis

Janet Anne Travis In Memoriam
Janet Anne Travis 26th July 1935 - 9th October 2015 Memories of a wonderful lovely lady both inside and out. Sadly, sadly missed by her children Anne (Gwen), Wendy, Pamela and Noel. Grandchildren Shelley, Heather, Leigh, Opel, Diannie, Jennie, James, Richard, Ryan, Owen and Jakob. Great grandchildren Alfie, Oscar, Lilly, Bella, Willow, Kataleen, Isla, Kaiden and Jack. Matey wants you all to know just how much I really love my lady. My heart cries, yearns and longs for her, and that can only end when I see her again. In that my love we have the Lords promise and so it's not good-bye but just au-revoir until we are together again. I miss you like "crazy" and I'll love you for always my lovely lady. Your Stan
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019
