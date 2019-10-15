|
DEDMAN. Janet Elaine, on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stuart, dearly loved mum of Stuart and mother in law of Samantha, much-loved sister of Karen and Patricia, and stepmother of Steven, Paul, Timothy and Lynsey. Funeral service will take place at 12 Noon at St. Mary's Church on the harbour, Castletown on Thursday 17th October 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 15, 2019