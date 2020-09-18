|
FARGHER. On Wednesday 16th September 2020 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas after a long hard fought battle, Janet of Ballakelly Farm, Santon, beloved wife of Ron, much loved mother of Jackie, Debbie and Andrew and a dear granny and great granny. Funeral service will be held at Santon Parish Church at 10.30am on Friday 9th October 2020 followed by cremation at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Alzheimers Disease Society (IOM Branch), Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020