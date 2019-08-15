|
|
MORRISON, (formerly Wray) Janet (née Greenhow) (Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly 'Dhoon Rushen', Surby, Port Erin, Isle of Man) - 23rd April, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Clonskeagh Hospital. Beloved wife of George and mother to Afton, Philippa, Roisin and Jamie. Sadly missed and loved by her husband and children, her brother John and his wife Susan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her nine grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service took place last Friday (26th April) in St. Matthais' Church, Killiney/ Ballybrack, Co. Dublin, Ireland followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019