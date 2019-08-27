|
Tyson. Peacefully on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Janet aged 73 years of Strang Close Douglas. Much loved wife of John, loving mum to Melanie and Greg, beloved Nan to Charlotte, Kira, Nat, Ashleigh and Chloe, treasured aunty to Robert. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Braddan IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 27, 2019