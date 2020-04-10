|
BROWN. Peacefully on Sunday 5th April at Hospice, Southlands. Janice aged 66 years of Boilley Spittal, Peel. Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum to Amy and Sarah and cherished Nana to Ella, Charlotte, Chloe, Autumn and James, sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service took place at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 10, 2020