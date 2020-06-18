|
|
Crebbin. Janice (nee Jones), peacefully at home on Sunday 14th June 2020. Dearly loved wife of Peter, dear mother of Andrew, Lisa and Russell, much loved nan of Rhiannon and Greg and a loved sister of Jennifer, Garry and the late Phillip. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday 19th June 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 18, 2020