|
|
LAST. On Sunday 16th February surrounded by her loving family at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Jean Audrey. Beloved wife of the late John, dear sister of Joyce and Ronald, treasured mother of Catherine and Peter, dearest mother in law of Neil and Gillian, much loved Nannie of Graihagh, Matthew, Oliver, and Charlotte and Great Grandmother of Emily, Hannah, Phoebe, Ted, Eliza and Alex, and a dear companion of the late Norman. Funeral Service will take place at 12.30pm on Thursday 27th February 2020 at St. Georges church, Douglas followed by a private Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent, if so desired to Cancer Research UK, C/O Kathryn Toner, Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1627, Oxford OX4 9NG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 20, 2020