|
|
|
Bamford. The family of Jean would like to thank all that attended her funeral service, and messages of sympathy. Jean would have been overwhelmed by the amount of people there. Thanks to Grace Easthope for conducting the service, and to Corkhill and Callow Funeral Directors for their compassionate support and guidance. A big thank you to the Oncology unit for their care in treating Jean at Noble's, also the district nurses and everyone who took care of her. Special thanks to all Jean's friends at Barclays, and thanks to all her biker friends there, and those who escorted Jean over the mountain.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 13, 2019