Brearley. peacefully on Friday 31st July at Noble's Hospital. Jean aged 80 years, loving son of the late William Sidney and Maria Brearley and brother of William and the late Jean. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday 27th August at Maughold Parish Church followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Flowers welcome. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 27, 2020