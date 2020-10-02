|
Chapman. (formerly Kneale née Williams). Jean Catherine aged 93 years of Port St Mary, suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Leslie and the late Gerry, much loved mother of Pauline, Lesley and the late Brenda, loved mother in law and a much loved gran and great gran. Jean will be very much missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 7th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan or RNLI Port St Mary Branch, C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 2, 2020