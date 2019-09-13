|
|
COTTIER. On Tuesday 10th September 2019 peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home. Jean aged 91 years formerly of Clagh Vane, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Roy, dear mother of Juan and the late Elizabeth, loved mother-in-law of Ruth, loving gran of Robert, Samantha and Nigel and a much loved great grandmother and aunt. Funeral service will be held at the Abbey Church, Ballasalla on Tuesday 17th September at 11.00am followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Society, Local Branch, Isle of Man. c/o. Mrs O. McKenzie, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan. IM3 4AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd., Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone: Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 13, 2019