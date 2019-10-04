|
COTTIER. Jean. Juan and family would like to thank everyone who attended Jean's funeral and for all the thoughtful cards, messages and kind donations to the Parkinson's society. Thanks to Gordon Cringle for his support with the funeral arrangements, and Roger Harper for the lovely service. Thanks also to Orry Mitchell and the helpers at the Abbey Church Hall for all their assistance after the funeral. To the staff at Abbots Wood for Jean's care over the last few years, with a special thank you to Anna for her brilliant care, compassion and humour during Jeans stay.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 4, 2019