Kerr-Peterson. Jean Eileen, passed away peacefully on 9th June at Noble's Hospital, aged 96 years. Wife of the late Ronald, much loved mother to Jacqueline and Michael. She will be missed by all her family and friends. The Cremation Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday 3rd July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired can be made to "Water Aid". Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 26, 2020