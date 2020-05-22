|
GILMOUR. On Tuesday 12th May 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Jean aged 66 years of Castletown. Beloved partner of Eddie and dearly loved mother of Timothy, Eleanor and Dean. With special thanks to our adopted family Alison and Caitlyn. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. IM4 4RP Enquiries please to Cringle & Co Ltd, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel: 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020