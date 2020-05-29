Home

Jean Gilmour

Jean Gilmour Obituary
GILMOUR. On Tuesday 12th May 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Jean aged 66 years of Castletown. Beloved partner of Eddie and dearly loved mother of Timothy, Eleanor and Dean. With special thanks to our adopted family Alison and Caitlyn. Due to the current circumstances, Jean's funeral service was postponed so that her family could return from England and Australia and to observe the self-isolation guidelines. The funeral service and private cremation will now be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 12th June at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. IM4 4RP Enquiries please to Cringle & Co Ltd, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Tel: 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 29, 2020
