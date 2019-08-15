Home

Hudson. Peacefully on Friday the 26th April 2019 at Noble's Hospital Braddan. Jean aged 80 years of Bluebell Close Peel, loving partner to George, loving mum to Ali, step mum to Ian, mother in Law to Mark, treasured nana to Sarah and Darren, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Peel Cathedral on Friday 3rd May 2019, followed by burial in Peel cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired may be sent to The Manx Stroke Foundation, West Lodge, Main Road, Crosby, IM4 4BH. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
