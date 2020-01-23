Home

CREGEEN, Jean (nee Wright) aged 95 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th January in Noble's hospital after a brief acute illness. Jean lost the love of her life Eric Wilson in 1988. She is survived by her only loving daughter Carol who resides in Alberta, Canada. She is also survived by her granddaughter Kelly (Murray) and grandson Rheal (Krista), as well as five great grandchildren, all of whom reside in Canada. Jean will be greatly missed by good friends John and Marjorie, Barb from Canada as well as all her recent caregivers Jean will always be remembered for her sense of humour, witty sayings, kindness and above all, her selflessness. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at A&E, ward 6 at Noble's Hospital. Thanks also to Gerry Wynn and staff at Kerroo Glass, Ramsey. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Wednesday 29th January. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to the Manx Heart Foundation. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 23, 2020
