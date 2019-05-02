Resources More Obituaries for Jean Kelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Kelly

Obituary KELLY. Brian, Jill, Ben and all the family would like to thank everyone who attended the celebration of Jean's life. We were overwhelmed by the church attendance, and truly grateful to know how much mum meant to so many and how much she will be missed. Sincere thanks to all the friends and neighbours who sent cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy, or who have given donations to the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group. We have been truly blessed by all the love and support shown. Grateful thanks to Nigel Cretney for conducting such a comforting, moving and unforgettable service and to Wendy McDowell and the St Peters Church Choir for the musical accompaniment which mum would have loved. Thanks also to Elaine's for the beautiful flowers, and Pauline and her staff at Views where we gathered to enjoy a lovely buffet and take time to reminisce and remember mums long and full life. Special thanks to Steven and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for making all the arrangements and their care and sensitivity at such a difficult time. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.