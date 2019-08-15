|
KELLY. On Friday 12th April 2019, peacefully in her sleep at Noble's Hospital, Jean aged 93 years of Wybourn Drive in Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mother of Brian and Jill, mother in law to Karen, devoted grandma of Ben, dear sister of the late Kathleen and Audrey. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1pm on Tuesday 23rd April at St Peters Church in Onchan followed by private interment. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, c/o Treasurer, Mrs Anne Dowds, 4, Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1BD. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019