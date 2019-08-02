|
|
KELSO. On Tuesday 30th July 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Jean of Springfield Court, Onchan, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of Pamela and a dearly loved grandmother of Stephen, Katie, Sophie and Graham and great grandmother of Ben, Alice and Freddie. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 7th August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019